ANL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
AVN 101.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.66%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
CNERGY 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
FNEL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
GGGL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
GGL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.77%)
GTECH 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
KOSM 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.59%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (11.3%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.69%)
TPL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
TPLP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.23%)
TREET 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
TRG 110.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-3.23%)
UNITY 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
WAVES 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
WTL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.04%)
YOUW 8.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (14.17%)
BR100 4,654 Increased By 22.7 (0.49%)
BR30 19,330 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.48%)
KSE100 45,277 Increased By 195.1 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,841 Increased By 81.5 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Tokyo shares open higher

AFP 07 Jan 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, rebounding from sharp falls in the previous session on speculation about a US monetary policy shift.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.76 percent or 216.76 points to 28,704.63 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.57 percent or 11.36 points to 2,008.37.

The dollar stood at 115.87 yen, nearly flat from 115.89 on Thursday in New York.

The gains came after the Nikkei dropped more than 2.8 percent on Thursday when investors reacted with distress to suggestions that the Fed might start tightening monetary policy soon, although the prospect has been widely discussed among investors for sometime.

Tokyo stocks open lower, extending US falls

The Tokyo market was expected to see mixed trade, taking "one step forward and one step back," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"Investors are likely to return to buying after selling of US technology shares stopped," the brokerage said.

"But it is possible the markets will continue to see volatile movement, especially the US market as we approach" the US Fed meeting later this month, Okasan said.

"Once the fog of uncertainty becomes clearer, the market should regain its calm," it said.

Analysts still generally projected optimism for the year despite continued risks.

"Most of Wall Street has an upbeat outlook for 2022," Edward Moya of OANDA said in a note, "but the risks of a Fed policy mistake, US geopolitical tensions with both Russia and China, and inflationary pressures, pose serious risks to the stock market later in the year."

Shortly before the opening bell, the Japanese government said the nation's household spending in November dropped 1.3 percent from a year ago.

Among major shares, Sony Group rebounded 1.83 percent to 14,720 yen. Nintendo rose 1.02 percent to 53,600 yen.

SoftBank Group jumped 3.93 percent to 5,583 yen.

Toyota advanced 1.53 percent to 2,319.5 yen. Air carrier ANA Holdings rose 1.25 percent to 2,384.5 yen. Construction equipment maker Komatsu firmed 0.35 percent to 2,904 yen.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, operator of Uniqlo fashion chain, added 0.43 percent to 61,140 yen.

Advantest, which makes testing tools for semiconductors, rose 1.11 percent to 10,900 yen. Chipmaker Murata Manufacturing added 0.35 percent to 9,280 yen.

