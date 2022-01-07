Tokyo shares open higher

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, rebounding from sharp falls in the previous session on speculation about a US monetary policy shift.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.76 percent or 216.76 points to 28,704.63 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.57 percent or 11.36 points to 2,008.37.

The dollar stood at 115.87 yen, nearly flat from 115.89 on Thursday in New York.

The gains came after the Nikkei dropped more than 2.8 percent on Thursday when investors reacted with distress to suggestions that the Fed might start tightening monetary policy soon, although the prospect has been widely discussed among investors for sometime.

The Tokyo market was expected to see mixed trade, taking "one step forward and one step back," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"Investors are likely to return to buying after selling of US technology shares stopped," the brokerage said.

"But it is possible the markets will continue to see volatile movement, especially the US market as we approach" the US Fed meeting later this month, Okasan said.

"Once the fog of uncertainty becomes clearer, the market should regain its calm," it said.

Analysts still generally projected optimism for the year despite continued risks.

"Most of Wall Street has an upbeat outlook for 2022," Edward Moya of OANDA said in a note, "but the risks of a Fed policy mistake, US geopolitical tensions with both Russia and China, and inflationary pressures, pose serious risks to the stock market later in the year."

Shortly before the opening bell, the Japanese government said the nation's household spending in November dropped 1.3 percent from a year ago.

Among major shares, Sony Group rebounded 1.83 percent to 14,720 yen. Nintendo rose 1.02 percent to 53,600 yen.

SoftBank Group jumped 3.93 percent to 5,583 yen.

Toyota advanced 1.53 percent to 2,319.5 yen. Air carrier ANA Holdings rose 1.25 percent to 2,384.5 yen. Construction equipment maker Komatsu firmed 0.35 percent to 2,904 yen.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, operator of Uniqlo fashion chain, added 0.43 percent to 61,140 yen.

Advantest, which makes testing tools for semiconductors, rose 1.11 percent to 10,900 yen. Chipmaker Murata Manufacturing added 0.35 percent to 9,280 yen.