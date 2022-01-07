ZTBL's return on PLS, other deposits

KARACHI: Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) has declared rates of return on following PLS & other deposits for the period July 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and indicative rates for the period Jan 01, 2022 to onward (till further order)

============================================================================================= --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nature Declared Rates ============================================================================================= July 01 to Oct 01 to 01st to 31st Jan 01 to Sep. 30, 2021 Nov, 30, 2021 Dec, 2021 June 30, 2022 p.a p.a p.a p.a ============================================================================================= 1 .PLS Saving Account 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% 8.25% 2. ZTBL Asaan Account (Saving) 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% 8.25% 3. ZTBL Assan Account (other remunerative) 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% 8.25% 4. ZTBL Junior Account (ZJA) 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% 8.25% 5. Business Deposit Account 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% 8.25% 6. ZTBL Senior Citizen Account (ZSCA) 6.00% 6.25% 7.75% 8.75% 7 PLS Term Deposits a) 03 Months 5.90% 6.15% 7.40% 8.40% b) 06 Months 5.80% 6.05% 7.55% 8.55% c) 12 Months 5.85% 6.10% 7.75% 8.75% d) 24 Months 5.80% 6.05% 7.80% 8.80% e) 36 Months 5.50% 5.75% 8.00% 9.00% f) 48 Months 5.50% 5.75% 8.20% 9.20% g) 60 Months 5.50% 5.75% 8.40% 9.40% 8 Zarai Term Deposit Certificates (Fixed) 5.50% 5.75% 8.20% 9.20% Premature-Profit rates on ZTDC: Before 6 months 5.80% 6.05% 7.25% 8.25% 6 months & before 12 months 5.85% 6.10% 7.25% 8.25% 12 months & before 24 months 5.80% 6.05% 7.70% 8.70% 24 months & before 36 months 5.50% 5.75% 7.80% 8.80% 9. Mustaqbil Mehfooz Short Term 3 months (Fixed) 5.90% 6.15% 7.40% 8.40% 10. Rozana Bachat Account (Fixed slabs) i) up to Rs.10,000/- 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% 8.25% ii) Rs.10,001/-to Rs.100,000/- 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% 8.25% iii) Rs.100,001/-to Rs.500,000/- 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% 8.25% iv) Rs.500,001/-to Rs.5,000,000/- 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% 8.25% v)Rs.5,000,001/-to Rs.10,000,000/- 5.55% 5.80% 7.25% 8.25% vi) Rs.10,000,001/-and above 5.60% 5.85% 7.50% 8.50% 11 Zarai Munafa Term Deposit Certificate (for Rs.0.1 Million each) at fixed rate for 01 year only for banks employees. 5.85% 6.10% 7.800% 8.80% =============================================================================================

