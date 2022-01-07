Business & Finance
ZTBL's return on PLS, other deposits
07 Jan 2022
KARACHI: Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) has declared rates of return on following PLS & other deposits for the period July 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and indicative rates for the period Jan 01, 2022 to onward (till further order)
Nature Declared Rates
July 01 to Oct 01 to 01st to 31st Jan 01 to
Sep. 30, 2021 Nov, 30, 2021 Dec, 2021 June 30, 2022
p.a p.a p.a p.a
1 .PLS Saving Account 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% 8.25%
2. ZTBL Asaan Account (Saving) 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% 8.25%
3. ZTBL Assan Account
(other remunerative) 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% 8.25%
4. ZTBL Junior Account (ZJA) 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% 8.25%
5. Business Deposit Account 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% 8.25%
6. ZTBL Senior Citizen
Account
(ZSCA) 6.00% 6.25% 7.75% 8.75%
7 PLS Term Deposits
a) 03 Months 5.90% 6.15% 7.40% 8.40%
b) 06 Months 5.80% 6.05% 7.55% 8.55%
c) 12 Months 5.85% 6.10% 7.75% 8.75%
d) 24 Months 5.80% 6.05% 7.80% 8.80%
e) 36 Months 5.50% 5.75% 8.00% 9.00%
f) 48 Months 5.50% 5.75% 8.20% 9.20%
g) 60 Months 5.50% 5.75% 8.40% 9.40%
8 Zarai Term Deposit
Certificates (Fixed) 5.50% 5.75% 8.20% 9.20%
Premature-Profit
rates on ZTDC:
Before 6 months 5.80% 6.05% 7.25% 8.25%
6 months & before
12 months 5.85% 6.10% 7.25% 8.25%
12 months & before
24 months 5.80% 6.05% 7.70% 8.70%
24 months & before
36 months 5.50% 5.75% 7.80% 8.80%
9. Mustaqbil Mehfooz
Short Term
3 months (Fixed) 5.90% 6.15% 7.40% 8.40%
10. Rozana Bachat Account
(Fixed slabs)
i) up to Rs.10,000/- 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% 8.25%
ii) Rs.10,001/-to Rs.100,000/- 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% 8.25%
iii) Rs.100,001/-to Rs.500,000/- 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% 8.25%
iv) Rs.500,001/-to Rs.5,000,000/- 5.50% 5.75% 7.25% 8.25%
v)Rs.5,000,001/-to Rs.10,000,000/- 5.55% 5.80% 7.25% 8.25%
vi) Rs.10,000,001/-and above 5.60% 5.85% 7.50% 8.50%
11 Zarai Munafa Term Deposit
Certificate
(for Rs.0.1 Million each) at
fixed rate for 01 year only
for banks employees. 5.85% 6.10% 7.800% 8.80%
