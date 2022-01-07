ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
ZTBL's return on PLS, other deposits

KARACHI: Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) has declared rates of return on following PLS & other deposits ...
Press Release 07 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) has declared rates of return on following PLS & other deposits for the period July 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and indicative rates for the period Jan 01, 2022 to onward (till further order)

=============================================================================================
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nature Declared Rates
=============================================================================================
                                   July 01 to    Oct 01 to      01st to 31st      Jan 01 to
                                Sep. 30, 2021   Nov, 30, 2021   Dec, 2021       June 30, 2022
                                     p.a           p.a             p.a               p.a
=============================================================================================
1     .PLS Saving Account            5.50%         5.75%        7.25%                   8.25%
2.    ZTBL Asaan Account (Saving)    5.50%         5.75%        7.25%                   8.25%
3.    ZTBL Assan Account
      (other remunerative)           5.50%         5.75%        7.25%                   8.25%
4.    ZTBL Junior Account (ZJA)      5.50%         5.75%        7.25%                   8.25%
5.    Business Deposit Account       5.50%         5.75%        7.25%                   8.25%
6.    ZTBL Senior Citizen
Account
      (ZSCA)                         6.00%         6.25%        7.75%                   8.75%
7     PLS Term Deposits
      a) 03 Months                   5.90%         6.15%        7.40%                   8.40%
      b) 06 Months                   5.80%         6.05%        7.55%                   8.55%
      c) 12 Months                   5.85%         6.10%        7.75%                   8.75%
      d) 24 Months                   5.80%         6.05%        7.80%                   8.80%
      e) 36 Months                   5.50%         5.75%        8.00%                   9.00%
      f) 48 Months                   5.50%         5.75%        8.20%                   9.20%
      g) 60 Months                   5.50%         5.75%        8.40%                   9.40%
8     Zarai Term Deposit
      Certificates (Fixed)           5.50%         5.75%        8.20%                   9.20%
      Premature-Profit 
rates on ZTDC:
      Before 6 months                5.80%         6.05%        7.25%                   8.25%
      6 months & before 
12 months                            5.85%         6.10%        7.25%                   8.25%
      12 months & before
 24 months                           5.80%         6.05%        7.70%                   8.70%
      24 months & before 
36 months                            5.50%         5.75%        7.80%                   8.80%
9.    Mustaqbil Mehfooz 
Short Term
      3 months (Fixed)               5.90%         6.15%        7.40%                   8.40%
10.   Rozana Bachat Account 
(Fixed slabs)
i) up to Rs.10,000/-                 5.50%         5.75%        7.25%                   8.25%
ii) Rs.10,001/-to Rs.100,000/-       5.50%         5.75%        7.25%                   8.25%
iii) Rs.100,001/-to Rs.500,000/-     5.50%         5.75%        7.25%                   8.25%
iv) Rs.500,001/-to Rs.5,000,000/-    5.50%         5.75%        7.25%                   8.25%
v)Rs.5,000,001/-to Rs.10,000,000/-   5.55%         5.80%        7.25%                   8.25%
vi) Rs.10,000,001/-and above         5.60%         5.85%        7.50%                   8.50%
11    Zarai Munafa Term Deposit 
Certificate
  (for Rs.0.1 Million each) at
  fixed rate for 01 year only
  for banks employees.               5.85%         6.10%       7.800%                   8.80%

=============================================================================================

ZTBL PLS DEPOSITS

