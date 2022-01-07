KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.872 billion and the number of lots traded 14,699. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.113 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.403 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.209 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.959 billion), DJ (PKR 1.146 billion), Platinum (PKR 660.999 million), Silver (PKR 525.597 million), SP 500 (PKR 316.186 million), Copper (PKR 311.446 million) and Natural Gas (PKR 2240765 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 6 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.214 million were traded.

