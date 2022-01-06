ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Elgar steers South Africa to victory over India in second Test

AFP Updated 06 Jan 2022

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa captain Dean Elgar hit a superb 96 not out to guide South Africa to an emphatic seven wicket win in the second Test against India at the Wanderers on Thursday which levels the three-match series at 1-1.

What had been expected to be a tense chase on the fourth day became a comfortable win for the home side after rain delayed the start of play by almost six hours.

When play did get under way after tea it was under heavily overcast skies with the floodlights on.

Resuming at 118 for two in pursuit of a target of 240, Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen added 57 runs in the first hour before Van der Dussen was caught behind off Mohammed Shami for 40. The pair had put on 82 for the third wicket.

Temba Bavuma gave a caught and bowled chance to Shardul Thakur before he had scored but then batted solidly to make 23 not out and stay with Elgar until the end.

The captain was not quite able to complete his century but hit the winning runs with a flick for four off Ravichandran Ashwin.

The decider in the three-match series will start at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

India South Africa Wanderers Stadium

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Elgar steers South Africa to victory over India in second Test

PIA preparing to restart Europe operations, says aviation minister

Justice Ayesha Malik's elevation to Supreme Court approved by JCP

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan when 'safe': Maryam

At least six killed, 14 injured in road accident in Khuzdar

President Dr Arif Alvi tests positive for Covid-19

Iran foreign minister says ready to restore relations with Saudi Arabia at any time

Nawaz Sharif not ready to become part of any deal: Rana Sanaullah

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens yet again

PCB Awards 2021: Rizwan bags Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year award

Farmers will not face urea shortage: Fawad Chaudhry

Read more stories