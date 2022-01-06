US oil may fall to $75.47

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a support at $76.95 per barrel and fall to $75.47.

The sudden drop from the Wednesday high of $78.58 suggests a completion of the wave (c) around its 114.6% projection level.

Even though this wave remains incomplete, the bearish divergence indicates a further drop.

A break above $78.54 could lead to a gain into the range of $79.52 to $81.12.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.