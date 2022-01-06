ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.6%)
AVN 100.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
FNEL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.79%)
GGGL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.92%)
GGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.23%)
GTECH 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
KOSM 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.49%)
MLCF 35.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.83%)
PACE 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
PIBTL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.05%)
PRL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.96%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
TPL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
TPLP 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.07%)
TREET 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
TRG 115.10 Decreased By ▼ -8.34 (-6.76%)
UNITY 28.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.7%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.84%)
YOUW 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.7%)
BR100 4,655 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.62%)
BR30 19,698 Decreased By -518.3 (-2.56%)
KSE100 45,236 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,802 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Hong Kong shares drop at open

AFP 06 Jan 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened in negative territory Thursday morning following a hefty sell-off on Wall Street on expectations the Federal Reserve will start hiking interest rates sooner than initially thought.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.28 percent, or 64.05 points, to 22,843.20.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.39 percent, or 13.96 points, to 3,581.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.61 percent, or 15.22 points, to 2,468.47.

