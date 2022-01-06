Hong Kong shares drop at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened in negative territory Thursday morning following a hefty sell-off on Wall Street on expectations the Federal Reserve will start hiking interest rates sooner than initially thought.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.28 percent, or 64.05 points, to 22,843.20.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.39 percent, or 13.96 points, to 3,581.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.61 percent, or 15.22 points, to 2,468.47.