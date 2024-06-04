FBR digitalisation: Aurangzeb discusses ‘quick wins’ with McKinsey head

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday said the government is committed to improving tax collection through the Federal Board of Revenue’s ongoing efforts in digitalisation.

The finance minister said this while talking to Tom Isherwood, Regional Head of Technology and Tax McKinsey & Company along with McKinsey Partner Ali Malik.

Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik was also present at the meeting.

The finance minister emphasised the need for investment in technology and fostering a cultural shift towards digital governance.

Aurangzeb also cited that the data from PRAL (Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited) and REMIT can be utilised in digitalising FBR’s tax system.

The discussions covered the possibility of achieving quick wins by leveraging this data and implementing daily reporting through dashboards to monitor progress in real-time.

Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik discussed how the ongoing exercise could be enhanced by efficiently generating, organising, and analysing data.

He stressed the importance of a data-driven approach to improve overall project outcomes.

The McKinsey stated that they would ensure the completion of the exercise within the given timeframe.

