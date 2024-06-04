Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-04

FBR digitalisation: Aurangzeb discusses ‘quick wins’ with McKinsey head

Recorder Report Published 04 Jun, 2024 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday said the government is committed to improving tax collection through the Federal Board of Revenue’s ongoing efforts in digitalisation.

The finance minister said this while talking to Tom Isherwood, Regional Head of Technology and Tax McKinsey & Company along with McKinsey Partner Ali Malik.

Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik was also present at the meeting.

Digitalisation of tax system: Contract signed with McKinsey

The finance minister emphasised the need for investment in technology and fostering a cultural shift towards digital governance.

Aurangzeb also cited that the data from PRAL (Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited) and REMIT can be utilised in digitalising FBR’s tax system.

The discussions covered the possibility of achieving quick wins by leveraging this data and implementing daily reporting through dashboards to monitor progress in real-time.

Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik discussed how the ongoing exercise could be enhanced by efficiently generating, organising, and analysing data.

He stressed the importance of a data-driven approach to improve overall project outcomes.

The McKinsey stated that they would ensure the completion of the exercise within the given timeframe.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

finance minister tax system Muhammad Aurangzeb ReMIT FBR digitalisation McKinsey Ali Pervaiz Malik McKinsey & Company FBR e portal Tom Isherwood

Comments

200 characters

FBR digitalisation: Aurangzeb discusses ‘quick wins’ with McKinsey head

SBP likely to lower policy rate: S&P GMI

Final date for federal budget yet to be decided

Inflation slows to 11.8pc in May, lowest in 30 months

Reserved seats allocation case: In every period parties have been victimised: Justice Minallah

Demand of CJP’s recusal: PBC, SCBA denounce political party’s statement

Chinese IPPs step up pressure for payment of dues

Sinopec not interested in refinery project

Business confidence improves by 4pc: OICCI survey

April FCA: KE seeks provisional adjustment

Read more stories