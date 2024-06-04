Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
April FCA: KE seeks provisional adjustment

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 04 Jun, 2024 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric (KE) has sought provisional adjustment in its fuel charges under three scenarios for the month of April 2024.

According to sources, the FCA under the interim tariff –March 2023 has been calculated at (Rs1.18) per unit, the FCA under reference monthly cost Rs0.44 per unit and FCA-reference yearly average cost (Rs0.74) per unit.

Scenario 1, FCA- reference interim (difference between actual fuel cost versus reference fuel).

Scenario II- reference monthly cost (difference between actual cost versus fuel cost as per tariff petition).

Scenario-III, FCA- reference yearly average cost (difference between actual cost versus annual weighted average fuel costs of tariff petitions).

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to hold a public hearing on June 12, 2024, to finalise its recommendations on the KE’s FCA adjustment request.

