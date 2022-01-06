Advertised posts: Buzdar announces age relaxation for candidates

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced that candidates of the Punjab combined competitive examination would be given two years of age relaxation.

Similarly, the same facility would also be provided to the candidates for other advertised posts. This would benefit thousands of candidates as they are a valuable asset to the nation, he said. In-principle approval has been given in this regard which would also be approved from the provincial cabinet, the CM concluded. Moreover, the CM has telephonically enquired after the health of Provincial Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and prayed for her early health and recovery.

Further, the CM in his message said the UN Security Council granted the Kashmiris the right to decide about their future through its resolution passed on January 5, 1949 but the decision has remained unfulfilled due to Indian stubbornness.

“The people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir are awaiting a peaceful resolution to the core issue of Kashmir according to Security Council’s resolution. Regrettably, the Kashmiris are writing history with their blood to eke out their legal right; he said and vowed that Pakistan will continue to extend full support to Kashmiris’ right of self-determination,” he said adding: “Pakistanis salute their Kashmiri brethren who are the continuous victim of the worst Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

