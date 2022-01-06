ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,684 Increased By 12.7 (0.27%)
BR30 20,216 Increased By 124.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,408 Increased By 17.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,870 Increased By 10.9 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Advertised posts: Buzdar announces age relaxation for candidates

Recorder Report 06 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced that candidates of the Punjab combined competitive examination would be given two years of age relaxation.

Similarly, the same facility would also be provided to the candidates for other advertised posts. This would benefit thousands of candidates as they are a valuable asset to the nation, he said. In-principle approval has been given in this regard which would also be approved from the provincial cabinet, the CM concluded. Moreover, the CM has telephonically enquired after the health of Provincial Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and prayed for her early health and recovery.

Further, the CM in his message said the UN Security Council granted the Kashmiris the right to decide about their future through its resolution passed on January 5, 1949 but the decision has remained unfulfilled due to Indian stubbornness.

“The people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir are awaiting a peaceful resolution to the core issue of Kashmir according to Security Council’s resolution. Regrettably, the Kashmiris are writing history with their blood to eke out their legal right; he said and vowed that Pakistan will continue to extend full support to Kashmiris’ right of self-determination,” he said adding: “Pakistanis salute their Kashmiri brethren who are the continuous victim of the worst Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

