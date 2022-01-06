ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,684 Increased By 12.7 (0.27%)
BR30 20,216 Increased By 124.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,408 Increased By 17.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,870 Increased By 10.9 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm hits 9-week closing high on tight supply view, flood woes

Reuters 06 Jan 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended Wednesday at a nine-week high, underpinned by forecasts of a drop in December inventory levels and worries over floods disrupting output in the world’s second-largest producer of the commodity.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 123 ringgit, or 2.5%, to 5,037 ringgit ($1,201.57) a tonne.

It rose for a fourth consecutive session to its highest closing since Nov. 3.

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories at end-December likely shrunk 4.9% from the previous month to 1.73 million tonnes, their lowest in five months, a Reuters survey ahead of Malaysian Palm Oil Board data showed.

Production is pegged to fall 8.6% to 1.49 million tonnes as floods hamper output, while exports are seen declining 4.9% to 1.4 million tonnes.

The disruption in arrivals of palm fruit bunches at flood-prone areas has resulted in millers delaying deliveries to refineries, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Refinitiv Commodities Research in a note lowered its 2021/22 output forecasts for top producers Indonesia and Malaysia by less than 1% from its last update due to flooding risks in the two countries.

“Looking ahead, the developments of labour shortages in Malaysia, Delta/Omicron variants of COVID-19, soybean developments in South America and, persistent weather concerns led by La Niña across Southeast Asia to South America are some of the key swing drivers,” Refinitiv said.

Malaysia plans to implement its nationwide adoption of the B20 palm oil biofuel programme by the end of 2022, the country’s palm oil board said.

Palm Oil palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil rates

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Palm hits 9-week closing high on tight supply view, flood woes

SBP cuts realization period for exporters by 60 days

Roosevelt Hotel New York: ECC directs Aviation Div to plan refinancing of $142m

ECC approves import of 50,000MT of urea from China

FY23 budget: Remaining GST exemptions to be withdrawn: FBR chief

Passage of money bill: Senate panel concerned at ‘after-effects’

High urea, DAP prices: Country seen missing Rabi crops’ targets

CPEC projects: China invested over $25bn, generated 75,000 jobs: envoy

Govt debt hits historic high of Rs40.9trn

H1 trade deficit widens 106.4pc to $25.48bn YoY

Freight of domestic shipping lines: Tarin says will ensure ST fully refundable, adjustable

Read more stories