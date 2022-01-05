ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,684 Increased By 12.7 (0.27%)
BR30 20,216 Increased By 124.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,408 Increased By 17.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,870 Increased By 10.9 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Gold sees uptick as investors focus on Fed for hike hints

Reuters 05 Jan 2022

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as rising Omicron variant coronavirus cases helped its safe-haven appeal, but trading was range-bound as investors awaited the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting as rate hike bets grow.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,817.10 per ounce by 1247 GMT, with US gold futures rising 0.2% to $1,818.50.

"Supporting gold is the very high number of COVID cases that feeds into the gold safe-haven appeal," Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades, said.

"The factor offering gold some resistance is the strength of the dollar and the likelihood that the dollar could get even stronger because of the Fed's tightening monetary policy."

Markets are awaiting the Fed's minutes of its Dec. 14-15, 2021 policy meeting, due at 1900 GMT, which could provide clues on the US central bank's plan on rate hikes and the tapering of its pandemic-induced stimulus.

Lacklustre safe-haven demand tips gold towards first fall in three years

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold.

The dollar held below its two-week highs, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were slightly lower after rising to their highest level in more than a month in the previous session.

The ADP labour market data will be of greater interest to the gold price, Commerzbank said in a research note. "If the US dollar and/or bond yields respond to the figures, the gold price should also begin moving."

US non-farm payrolls on Friday are also on the radar.

From a technical point of view, "we would have a new positive signal with the surpass of $1,830, while a decline below $1,800 could bring back the price in the lateral channel between $1,760 and $1,800," Carlo Alberto De Casa, market analyst at Kinesis, wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.2% to $22.98 an ounce, platinum was up 0.5% at $976.88, and palladium rose 1.9% to $1,906.32.

gold price gold export gold demand

