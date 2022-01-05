ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,688 Increased By 17.2 (0.37%)
BR30 20,309 Increased By 217.8 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,401 Increased By 9.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 17,875 Increased By 15.2 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares pause after record run

Reuters Updated 05 Jan 2022

European shares lost steam on Wednesday after kicking off the new year with record highs, as rising US Treasury yields and regulatory worries in China kept global investors on edge.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.03% by 0816 GMT, with auto, chemical and oil & gas stocks rising the most in early deals.

Anticipation of early US interest rate hikes sent Treasury yields surging on Tuesday, spurring a rotation out of high-growth technology names into banks and other economically sensitive sectors.

European tech shares edged up 0.1% after getting slammed on Tuesday.

Dutch tech investor Prosus, which has a stake in China's Tencent, slid 3.2% after a top market regulator fined units of several Chinese tech firms for failing to properly report about a dozen deals.

Automaker Stellantis inched up 0.4% on news that its Chrysler brand was planning to shift to an all-electric lineup by 2028 and introduce new products.

German carmaker BMW gained 0.3% as it achieved record sales of over 2.2 million vehicles from its BMW brand in 2021.

Europe stock

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

European shares pause after record run

Vehicles and others: ECC set to rationalise tariff on hundreds of items

Spread of Omicron: Pakistan logs close to 900 Covid-19 cases, highest since October

SBP amendment bill: Some cabinet members too show unease

ECP report: Facade of 'Sadiq and Ameen' shredded into pieces, says Shehbaz

UNSC commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite remains unfulfilled: PM

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.16bn

China lauds launch of Pak-China Business Investment Forum

Two IPPs serve payment notices to govt

Japan tuna goes for $145,000 as pandemic dampens New Year auction

Bangladesh's Mominul hails 'unbelievable' Test win in New Zealand

Read more stories