ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,683 Increased By 11.8 (0.25%)
BR30 20,264 Increased By 172.4 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,352 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.09%)
KSE30 17,849 Decreased By -10.5 (-0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German minister wants to avoid lockdown as infections jump

Reuters 05 Jan 2022

BERLIN: The German government does not want to impose another lockdown even as cases of COVID-19 jump again as the Omicron variant takes hold, Finance Minister Christian Lindner was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"We want to avoid blanket and area-wide closures in the future," Lindner told the Stuttgarter Nachrichten daily and the Neue Berliner Redaktionsgesellschaft.

"Our goal remains to maintain social life as far as possible and to avoid social damage as far as possible."

Lindner has called for Germany to be in a position to vaccinate the entire population within a month in the event of future waves of the pandemic.

Germany has a relatively low rate of vaccination compared to other western European countries: 71.3% of the population is fully vaccinated and 39.3% have received a booster shot.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases reported 58,912 new infections on Wednesday, a rise of 47% compared to a week ago. The country recorded another 346 deaths, taking the total to 112,925.

European countries Christian Lindner Omicron variant German minister

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

German minister wants to avoid lockdown as infections jump

Spread of Omicron: Pakistan logs close to 900 Covid-19 cases, highest since October

SBP amendment bill: Some cabinet members too show unease

ECP report: Facade of 'Sadiq and Ameen' shredded into pieces, says Shehbaz

UNSC commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite remains unfulfilled: PM

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.16bn

China lauds launch of Pak-China Business Investment Forum

Two IPPs serve payment notices to govt

Japan tuna goes for $145,000 as pandemic dampens New Year auction

Bangladesh's Mominul hails 'unbelievable' Test win in New Zealand

Withdrawal of textile policy termed ‘deadliest U-turn’

Read more stories