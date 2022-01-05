ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,666 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.11%)
BR30 20,113 Increased By 22.1 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,267 Decreased By -124.1 (-0.27%)
KSE30 17,812 Decreased By -47.8 (-0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder
Jan 05, 2022
World

Macron vows to 'hassle until the end' non-vaccinated French

AFP Updated 05 Jan 2022

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday warned people in France not yet vaccinated against Covid-19 that he would cause them trouble by limiting access to key aspects of life in the country.

"As for the non-vaccinated, I really want to hassle them. And we will continue to do this, to the end. This is the strategy," he told the Le Parisien newspaper in an interview.

He added this would mean "limiting as much as possible their access to activities in social life".

France says Omicron to be dominant variant soon, resists new restrictions

Macron's comments came as the government seeks to push through parliament legislation that will make vaccination compulsory to enjoy cultural activities, use inter-city train travel or visit to a cafe from January 15.

No longer will it be possible to have a recent test or a recovery from the coronavirus to qualify for the country's Covid pass.

But the government was incensed when the opposition joined forces on Monday to hold up the passage of the legislation through parliament.

Consideration of the bill was suspended late Wednesday following Macron's provocative remarks, with president of the session Marc Le Fur saying they could not meet "conditions for a calm working environment".

Earlier, the French president had said: "I am not going to put them (the non-vaccinated) in prison, I am not going to forcibly vaccinate them.

"And so, we have to tell them: from January 15, you will no longer be able to go to the restaurant. You will no longer be able to go for a coffee, you will no longer be able to go to the theatre. You will no longer be able to go to the cinema," he said.

Macron's opponents accused the president, who in the initial phase of his time in office earned a reputation for sometimes tactless comments, of going too far with the language of his warning.

"No health emergency justifies such words," said Bruno Retailleau, head of the right-wing Republicans in the upper house Senate.

"Emmanuel Macron says he has learned to love the French, but it seems he especially likes to despise them. We can encourage vaccination without insulting anyone or pushing them to radicalisation", he said.

COVID19 EmmanuelMacron

