Punjab govt for promoting religious tolerance

Recorder Report 05 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the Punjab government is making every effort to ensure that guests from abroad spend a memorable time in Pakistan.

“The main purpose of such initiatives was to promote religious tolerance between the people of the two countries. The exchange of such delegations will promote goodwill between the two countries,” he expressed these views while talking to media at Wagah Border here on Tuesday on the occasion of the return of 159 Hindu pilgrims from India on a four-day yatra. Along with member National Assembly, Chairman Pakistan Hindu Council Ramesh Kumar was also present on the occasion.

Khawar further said that all religious places, including temples, mosques, gurdwaras and monasteries are revered by them. “The Punjab government is providing roads and other facilities for easy access to all religious places. The share of religious tourism in world tourism is 40 percent while ours is very low. The Chief Minister is pursuing the policy of promoting religious tourism in the province,” he added.

“We are committed to attracting tourists from all over the world to be our ambassadors. The Kartarpur corridor is a game changer project of the present government,” he said. At the occasion, Pakistan Hindu Council Chairman Ramesh Kumar said that we should not stop dreaming of increasing mutual love between the two neighbouring countries. “Reconstruction of four major temples of the Hindu community is a very welcoming step taken by the government of the day. By the end of January, a delegation of 170 people will be taken to Delhi and Ajmer from Pakistan. This series of meetings will go from tourism to trade and politics,” he added. Kumar also said that they want India and Pakistan to have fraternal relations like those between the United States and Canada.

In an exchange of words between Hindu yatris and SACM Hasaan Khawar, the yatris said that they could not thank the Pakistani government more for the meticulous arrangements ensured by the administration.

