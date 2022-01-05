Tokyo shares close higher in new year trade

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended the first session of 2022 on an upbeat note Tuesday after US shares also advanced on their first trading day of the year.

The Nikkei 225 rose 1.77 percent, or 510.08 points, to end at 29,301.79, while the broader Topix index added 1.90 percent, or 37.89 points, to 2,030.22.

Tokyo trading resumed after Wall Street’s Dow and S&P 500 indexes ended at fresh records on Monday as investors cheered Apple’s valuation briefly climbing to $3 trillion.

“The Nikkei rebounded to 29,000 at the open after the Dow and S&P 500 ended at record high,” Okasan Online Securities said.

The Nikkei gained as “a wide variety of shares, mainly chip-related stocks, were bought”, it said.

The dollar rose to 115.81 yen in Asian trade against 115.47 yen in New York overnight.