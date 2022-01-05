Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
05 Jan 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (January 4, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
419,055,502 223,968,931 14,702,270,291 7,948,290,058
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,084,215,092 (1,126,854,942) 957,360,150
Local Individuals 11,586,714,156 -12,631,812,600 -1,045,098,443
Local Corporates 4,636,766,606 (4,549,028,313) 87,738,293
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.