NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
05 Jan 2022

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (January 4, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
419,055,502            223,968,931        14,702,270,291          7,948,290,058
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)    2,084,215,092     (1,126,854,942)       957,360,150
Local Individuals          11,586,714,156     -12,631,812,600    -1,045,098,443
Local Corporates            4,636,766,606     (4,549,028,313)        87,738,293
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

foreign investors NCCPL National Clearing Company

