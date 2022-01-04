Hong Kong stocks close with small gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday slightly higher after fluctuating through the day, with support coming from a record on Wall Street but investors still on edge over a range of issues including Omicron and inflation.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.06 percent, or 15.09 points, to 23,289.84.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.20 percent, or 7.45 points, to 3,632.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.10 percent, or 2.44 points, to 2,527.70.