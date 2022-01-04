ANL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
ASC 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.57%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 100.89 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (4.55%)
BOP 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
CNERGY 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FFL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.69%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.72%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
GGL 24.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
GTECH 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.25%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.29%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.34%)
PTC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.02%)
TELE 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.7%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.02%)
TREET 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2%)
TRG 123.02 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (3.12%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.82%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.35%)
YOUW 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 52.9 (1.15%)
BR30 19,968 Increased By 479.6 (2.46%)
KSE100 45,221 Increased By 333.9 (0.74%)
KSE30 17,781 Increased By 134.2 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Asian FX decline, Thai baht bucks trend to hit 2-week high

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

The Thai baht firmed to an over two-week high on Tuesday, kicking off the new year on a positive note, as investors looked beyond clouds cast by the spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, while most other Asian emerging currencies weakened.

Notching a fourth straight session of gains, the baht appreciated 0.3% to 33.26 per dollar, its highest since late November.

The Thai currency's strong start to 2022 comes after it suffered its worst decline in two decade. The baht depreciated 11% last year as the pandemic hammered Thailand's key tourism sector.

Elsewhere, prospects of an early Federal Reserve interest hike despite surging COVID-19 cases put Asian currencies on the backfoot.

The Philippine peso depreciated 0.4% to hit a more than three-month low, while the Indonesian rupiah, the Malaysian ringgit and the South Korean won each weakened about 0.3%.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against the yen and five other major peers, weakened slightly but held close to the one-week high of 96.328 reached on Monday.

Overnight, all three major indexes on Wall Street finished strongly, and the US Treasury yields gained on expectations of an earlier-than-expected rate hike as inflation fears outweighed the rising COVID-19 cases.

"Markets seem to have retained memories of 2021 and put Omicron in the backdrop with focus on Fed rate hikes leading to higher US Treasury yields and underpinning US dollar strength alongside continued buoyancy in equities," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank said the ongoing impact of the Omicron variant and likely tightening by the Fed could prevent any sharp appreciation by the baht.

He expected the Thai currency to hold in a range between 32.75 and 33.50 per dollar before strengthening by the end of 2022.

"For the second half, an improving economic recovery in Thailand and elsewhere should support more fund flows into emerging markets and Thailand. Along with that, a low current account deficit could help the baht reach between 31.75 and 32.00 by the end of this year," Panichpibool added.

Elsewhere, China's yuan slipped as much as 0.4% to 6.3695 per dollar on its first trading day of the year, while Japan's yen weakened 0.4% to hit its lowest level since early 2017 after declining for a fifth straight session.

Shares in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia advanced between 0.5% and 1.2%, while Malaysian equities declined up to 0.8% on their second day in the red.

Meanwhile, the Philippine stock exchange suffered an unexplained delay in opening. It said it would issue a statement later.

Highlights:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rises to 6.391%

** China to require certain firms to undergo cybersecurity reviews before pursuing overseas listings

** Oil prices steady ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting

** India reports most COVID-19 cases since early September

Thai baht

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Most Asian FX decline, Thai baht bucks trend to hit 2-week high

‘Mini-budget’: Delay of a few days doesn’t really matter: Tarin

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

China central bank launches digital yuan wallet apps for Android, iOS

Turkish lira weakens as inflation soars to highest in Erdogan era

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Nepra may grant KE quarterly tariff hike of Rs4.80

Pakistan's startups in 2021: $350mn raised across 81 deals

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

Read more stories