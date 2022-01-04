ANL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.71%)
ASL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.28%)
AVN 100.80 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.46%)
BOP 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
CNERGY 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FFL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.45%)
FNEL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.62%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
GGL 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
GTECH 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.25%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.29%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
PRL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.55%)
PTC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
TELE 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.77%)
TPL 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.06%)
TPLP 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
TREET 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.03%)
TRG 122.82 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.95%)
UNITY 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.41%)
WAVES 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.35%)
YOUW 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 52.8 (1.15%)
BR30 19,969 Increased By 480.3 (2.46%)
KSE100 45,210 Increased By 323.5 (0.72%)
KSE30 17,777 Increased By 130.6 (0.74%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 04 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Rs251 billion out of total Rs343 billion tax exemptions withdrawn in the Finance Supplementary Bill, 2021, tabled in the National Assembly, will be refunded/adjusted to the pharmaceutical sector, importers of capital machinery, raw materials, and local suppliers of 11 items.

When specifically asked by BR to indicate the amount of tax adjusted in the said sectors as input-output tax adjustments, the FBR official did not respond. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has estimated to issue sales tax refunds and tax adjustments of over Rs251 billion to the pharmaceutical sector, importers of capital machinery, raw materials and local supplies of 11 items following withdrawal of sales tax exemptions of Rs343 billion.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Monday that out of Rs343 billion worth sales tax exemptions withdrawn through the Finance Supplementary Bill, 2021, refunds and tax adjustments would be available to the tune of Rs251 billion under an expeditious process. The pharmaceutical sector would be able to get refunds within one-week period under the new system.

On the pattern of FASTER refund system, the FBR will device a fast track refund system for the pharmaceutical sector, importers of capital machinery, raw materials and other refund claimants, on which, 17 percent sales tax has been imposed or zero-rated under the Finance Supplementary Bill, 2021.

Import of pharmaceutical ingredients, local supply: FBR floating three proposals for ST applicability

Sources said that the purpose of speedy refund system is to ensure documentation and those who would not document themselves will not be entitled to refunds. The sales tax exemption to the tune ofRs160 billion has been proposed to be withdrawn from the pharmaceutical sector. However, the local supply has been proposed to be zero-rated. The pharmaceutical companies will file their returns to obtain expeditious payment of refunds within one-week period. The pharmaceutical firms have been equated with exporters for purposes of release of refunds within 72 hours.

Therefore, pharma companies will now be able to claim refunds on sales tax paid as input tax on packaging material, utilities etc, which they previously could not – having price tag of Rs35 billion. Sources said that the FBR has withdrawn sales tax exemption of Rs82 billion on the import of capital machinery.

This included machinery imported for power generation, power transmission, renewable energy such as solar, wind and transmission, mining and extraction of minerals, and CKD kits for single cylinder engines. The impact of withdrawal of exemptions would be mitigated through adjustments and refunds expeditiously of Rs82 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Tax FBR raw materials pharmaceutical sector Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 importers of capital machinery National Assembly of Pakistan

