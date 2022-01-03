LME aluminium may test support at $2,793 this week

SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may test a support at $2,793 per tonne this week, and a break could open the way towards $2,733-$2,766 range.

The correction triggered by the resistance at $2,853 consists of three waves.

So far, only two have completed. The third wave labelled c is unfolding. This wave is expected to travel into $2,733-$2,766 range.

A break above $2,832 could lead to a gain into $2,853-$2,873 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.