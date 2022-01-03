CBOT corn may test resistance at $6.05-1/2

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may test a resistance at $6.05-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.08-1/2 to $6.13.

The correction from the Dec. 28 high of $6.17-3/4, or its first round, could have completed, following a stabilisation of the price around $5.93-1/2 and the subsequent rise.

The rise will be regarded as a pullback towards a rising trendline if it stops around $6.05-1/2.

A further gain could signal the continuation of the uptrend.

