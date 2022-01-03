ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.27%)
ASC 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
ASL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.07%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FCCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
FNEL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.67%)
GGGL 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.55%)
GGL 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.87%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.02%)
JSCL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.28%)
MLCF 36.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.78%)
NETSOL 94.56 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.11%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.89%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
PTC 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.53%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.68%)
TELE 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 118.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.42%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 30.7 (0.67%)
BR30 19,466 Increased By 133.9 (0.69%)
KSE100 44,727 Increased By 130.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,568 Increased By 66.7 (0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean won leads declines amongst mostly subdued Asian FX

Reuters 03 Jan 2022

The South Korean won slipped as much as 0.3% on Monday to its lowest in nearly two weeks, while concerns over Omicron and inflation also kept most Southeast Asian currencies subdued on the first trading day of the year.

The Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar and the Indonesian rupiah weakened about 0.2%.

With inflation worries building, investors in risk-sensitive Asian markets will keep a close eye on how the US Federal Reserve plans to taper monetary stimulus, especially in light of the spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Asian central banks will want to keep interest rates low to offset the impact on their economies from a surge in local COVID-19 infections, without leaving their currencies vulnerable to excessive dollar strength as the Fed begins to withdraw stimulus.

"The spread of Omicron has put a near-term dampener on the growth recovery within the EM Asia region, especially with social restrictions being re-introduced in some countries," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

"The policy dilemma for EM Asia will worsen as fiscal policy despite its stretched bandwidth remains the mainstay for growth support, while monetary policy is caught in divergent tides of an even slower domestic economic recovery and tighter monetary policy from the Fed."

In Asia, South Korea's won eased to 1,193.0 per dollar, while shares jumped more than 1% supported by strong exports data.

In the Philippines, shares fell about 0.8% to their lowest in one month, after the government said late on Friday that it will impose tighter curbs in the capital region over the coming two weeks to limit Omicron infections.

The Malaysian share market benchmark declined by up to 1.4% due to floods in seven states, while Indonesian shares advanced as much as 0.9% to their highest since mid-December.

Meanwhile, Singapore shares advanced about half a percent as data showed the city-state's economy expanded at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021, showing signs that a recovery is underway after the worst recession on record.

Singapore, a financial and transport hub and often seen as a bellwether of global growth, is expected to continue to grow in the coming year. However, spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus could impede growth if restrictions are imposed.

Markets in Thailand,, China, and Japan were closed for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edged lower to 6.369%

** Shares of Indonesia coal miners drop as export ban rattles sector

** India's daily COVID-19 cases highest since Sept. 18, 2021

Reuters

Yuan won

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

South Korean won leads declines amongst mostly subdued Asian FX

Dec exports surge 16.7pc to $2.76bn YoY: Dawood

Three agreements with KE: Secy Power summons internal meeting

‘Fake’ undertaking for Nawaz: govt to approach LHC for action against Shehbaz

Chinese cos help Pakistan cut cellphone imports

Wheat flour prices: Umar hits out at Sindh govt

Africa duty-free trade programme: US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea

Jul-Dec 2021: Trade deficit touches $25bn mark

IMF to approve tranche only after prior actions are carried out: govt

Lillah Jhelum dual carriageway: PM for allocation of funds

FBR’s Board-in-Council decides to establish Toshakhana

Read more stories