‘Fake’ undertaking for Nawaz: govt to approach LHC for action against Shehbaz

Ali Hussain 03 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: As the federal government announced that it would approach Lahore High Court (LHC) to either bring back former premier Nawaz Sharif or take action against his brother Shehbaz Sharif for submitting a “fake” undertaking in the court for ensuring his return to the country, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) said Sunday that their party ‘Quaid’ would return only after completing his medical treatment and getting his doctors’ nod.

Responding to Informer Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s announcement during an interview and later in a presser in Karachi that the attorney general has been instructed to urge LHC to either bring back Nawaz Sharif or take action against Shehbaz Sharif for his failure to ensure bringing his elder brother back home, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb maintained that Nawaz Sharif had gone abroad with permission of the judiciary on recommendation of Punjab government.

“Nawaz Sharif would return to the country only after completing his medical treatment and getting permission from his doctors,” the PML-N secretary-information stated in categorical terms. She maintained that the government, after “failing” to bring any evidence of wrongdoing against Shehbaz Sharif, has now resorted to the latest move against the PML-N president to frame more “fake” cases against him on the ground of the undertaking in the court.

Akbar urges CJP, CJ LHC to conduct regular hearing of money-laundering cases

“This shows a clear indication of the FIA’s failure to substantiate the charges against Shehbaz Sharif and a vindication of ‘NAB-Niazi nexus’. Giving statements against Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, daily, also shows how much the government is panicked,” she maintained.

Instead of telling the attorney general to ensure Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, she added that the government should direct him to take action against those who steal wheat, sugar, electricity, gas, and medicines.

“The government should instead direct the attorney general to take action against the ‘ATMs’ of Imran Khan, the cartels and mafias involved in money laundering, corruption, and those who brought the curse of inflation upon the people,” she further stated.

She added that the government should act on the reports by Transparency International and the Auditor General of Pakistan with regard to those involved in money laundering.

“Imran Khan Sahib, do whatever you want to do [against Nawaz and Shehbaz], but refrain from point scoring over the media,” she added.

