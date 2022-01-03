Wheat flour prices: Umar hits out at Sindh govt

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said that the issue of wheat theft in the Sindh province would be taken at the level of National Assembly and legal action would also be taken to this effect.

While addressing a press conference here at the Insaf House, he said that a few days ago NAB Chairman briefed in-detail how mice eat Rs20 billion wheat in Sindh and it was being sold at Rs300 to Rs350 costly on per 20kg compared to Punjab.

He said that the Sindh province was the big producer of wheat, which produced wheat more than its consumption. He said that it had never happened in the history that pricey wheat flour was sold in the province.

Umar accuses Sindh govt of creating 'artificial' price hike

Speaking on Sindh’s local bodies’ amendment bill said that an autonomous local government system was necessary. He said that seven crore and fifteen lac people had been vaccinated until December 31. He said that the federal government spent Rs250 billions for Covid-19 vaccination. He further said that every citizen was inoculated without any discrimination.

The minister said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari’s sister tweeted that Sindh could not buy vaccines due to prevention in law. He said that they did not know about that law and were ready to take steps for its change.

He said that the chances of new wave of Omnicron’s outbreak were evident in the country. He urged the people to wear face masks and adhere to the government’s SOPs.