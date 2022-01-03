Iran’s Guards say 9 killed in shootout in Sistan-Baluchistan

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they killed six “armed bandits” in a shootout in the country’s southeast that also left three members of a Guards-linked paramilitary force dead.

The latest clashes in Sistan-Baluchistan broke out around a hideout of militants near a village in the centre of the province, the Guards said late Saturday on their Sepah News website. “Six bandits were killed and five others wounded,” the Sepah News report said, while three members of the Basij, a paramilitary force linked to the Guards, also died.