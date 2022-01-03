Punjab IGP dismisses cop from service

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Sunday dismissed from service a police constable on charges of fleecing citizens in lieu of providing them jobs in government departments.

According to details, the Qila Gujjar Singh police had arrested Constable Bilal Ahmed a few days ago after some people lodge their complaints against the suspect. Taking notice of the incident, the IG police had directed the CCPO Lahore to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

According to the inquiry, the sacked constable had extorted money from citizens in Jhelum and Lahore and assured them that they would be provided jobs in government departments. IG Punjab said that officials involved in abuse of power and illegal activities do not deserve any sympathy. “Due to such negative elements, the Punjab police are facing criticism. Such black sheep would be taken out by the police department,” he added.

