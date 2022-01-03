ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Anti-encroachment operation begins to vacate park land

INP 03 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Anti-encroachment operation to raze illegal structures constructed on the encroached land of the park at Tariq Road carried out in the wee hours of Sunday. The operation was held under the supervision of the director of anti-encroachment Karachi’s District East and AC Ferozabad.

During the action, as many as 10 shops constructed at the land of Dilkasha Park at Tariq Road were razed. Last week, the Supreme Court had ordered clearing all land of Kidney Hill Park from encroachments in a hearing at its Karachi Registry.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed ordered returning the land of mosque to the KMC and clearing the graveyard in the park. “No worship place can be built over illegally encroached land. Islam also not allow construction of a mosque over illegal land,” the bench remarked. The court also cancelled the licence issued by the KMC.

“No construction of a structure is allowed within limits of the park,” the court said. “Deploy security guards at the park to keep it safe from all illegal activities,” the CJP said. The Supreme Court had directed Karachi’s commissioner last year to bring down all constructions on the encroached lands around Kidney Hill Park and submit a report to the court.

kmc Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed anti encroachment operation park land park at Tariq Road

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Anti-encroachment operation begins to vacate park land

Dec exports surge 16.7pc to $2.76bn YoY: Dawood

Three agreements with KE: Secy Power summons internal meeting

‘Fake’ undertaking for Nawaz: govt to approach LHC for action against Shehbaz

Chinese cos help Pakistan cut cellphone imports

Wheat flour prices: Umar hits out at Sindh govt

Africa duty-free trade programme: US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea

Jul-Dec 2021: Trade deficit touches $25bn mark

IMF to approve tranche only after prior actions are carried out: govt

Umar rings alarm bells over Omicron

Omicron-related disruptions cause over 3,600 flight cancellations

Read more stories