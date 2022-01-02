ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
Jan 02, 2022
NA speaker describes teachers as ‘real leaders’

Recorder Report 02 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that teachers are the real leaders who can inspire their students to bring positive changes.

“The talent and skills of our youth has earned respect and dignity all around the world. The teachers in Pakistan are capable and they proved themselves as worthy model to be followed. Acquiring education for all and the role of universities to impart education to our youth is undeniable,” he said while addressing the 16th Convocation of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Saturday.

He said that the Pakistani youth has the potential to bring socio-economic development in the country. He said that practical life requires real targets and hard work for achieving these targets.

He stressed on degree holder’s students to set their clear targets for serving humanity. He said that the incumbent government is especially focusing on improving the plight of youth and making them skilful. He said that habit of hard work and consistency was imperative to change the fate of the nation.

He said that the government is committed to ensuring that everyone desirous of getting higher education and having the required capability gets the opportunity to access and complete it.

Speaker Qaiser also said that after achieving degrees now it is up to successful students to contribute practically for the socio-economic development of the country.

He said that this is an age of ever changing technologies and in order to grow in the modern world it is essential to acquire skills especially in the field of information technology.

He said that incumbent government programme of Kamyab Nojawan would facilitate youth to acquire skills in latest technologies.

Later on, Speaker Qaiser inscribed his remarks in the visitor book of NUML.

