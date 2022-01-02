ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
Jan 02, 2022
Smuggling bid foiled: Urea worth Rs7.2m seized at Chaman

Recorder Report 02 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Accomplishing a result-oriented anti-smuggling operation due to enhanced vigilance on all export consignments, the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Quetta seized illegal urea fertilizers worth Rs 7.2 million being smuggled to Afghanistan.

Divulging the details of the action, Federal Board of Revenue stated here on Saturday that upon receipt of credible information of a huge quantity of urea fertilizers being smuggled to Afghanistan from Customs Stations, Chaman in the garb of fresh vegetables, the Assistant Collector, Custom House, Chaman, formed a team to ensure an effective execution of the information.

A 10-wheelers truck was intercepted and its thorough examination led to the recovery of urea fertilizers tactfully concealed under the cover load of fresh vegetables (potatoes). A total of 480 bags of fertilizer urea, each weighing 50kg were concealed under the cover load of 80 gunny bags of potatoes. The total value of the seizure was Rs.7.2 million.

FIR against the exporters and clearing agent has already been lodged and one person arrested. Further investigation is under way to unearth all those involved in the case. All the export consignments are being closely monitored. It is pertinent to mention that Federal Board of Revenue is following a policy of zero tolerance against smuggling and thereby has increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border.

Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, has commended FBR for its successful anti-smuggling drive across Pakistan. Likewise, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has appreciated Member Customs (Ops) FBR, Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, in ensuring zero tolerance against smuggling of all shades and grades. He further reiterated his unflinching resolve to fight the menace of smuggling across the country in order to maximize tax compliance.

