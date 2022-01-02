New Year: Parvez Elahi cuts cake

LAHORE: Archbishop Lahore Sebastian Francis Shaw, leading a delegation called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his residence on Saturday and cut the New Year cake.

Elahi said on the occasion that they equally share the happiness of the Christian community because they have a very important role in the education and development of Pakistan. The love of the Christian community for the homeland is unforgettable, he added.

Archbishop Lahore Sebastian Francis Shaw expressed gratitude to Parvez Elahi for his affection with minorities. He said Parvez Elahi as Chief Minister had set up a separate ministry for minorities, returned all Christian institutions and properties, allocated funds in the budget for rehabilitation and repair of churches.

Moreover, Elahi while slamming the assassination attempt on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin said the perpetrators of such heinous acts should be brought to book and punished immediately. Elahi said that injured MPA should be given the best medical facilities; we pray that he will recover soon and serve the people of the constituency again. He said that the government should arrest the accused as soon as possible to maintain the rule of law so that no one would dare to do it again.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022