Over $2.3bn committed in 2021: ADB, Pakistan achieve historic level of cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Pakistan achieved a historic high level of cooperation with over $2.3 billion committed by the bank in 2021, said Yong Ye, ADB country director for Pakistan.

The country director in a video message stated, “as we continue to work together to confront the pandemic, we are happy to update you that ADB and Pakistan achieved record high level of cooperation with ADB committing $2.3 billion in 2021 - reflecting our enduring partnership despite the challenge posed by Covid-19 pandemic.”

He further stated that Pakistan continued to make impressive progress and carried out robust economic, fiscal and structural reforms, ADB guided by its new country partnership strategy look forward to deepening its support for Pakistan.

The bank would continue its support for Pakistan in pandemic through vaccination, social protection, public sector management, climate resilience, competitiveness and private sector development, he added.­

