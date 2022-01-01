ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX notifies listing of ACIETF

Recorder Report 01 Jan 2022

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has notified the listing of Alfalah Consumer Index Exchange Traded Fund (ACIETF) managed by Alfalah GHP Investment Management Limited, on completion of formalities required under its Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) Regulations.

ACIETF will be listed on the Exchange, wef, Monday, January 17, 2022 and trading in the Units of the ETF will commence from the same day in the Ready Delivery Contract Market through Karachi Automated Trading System (KATS) and will be settled through National Clearing Settlement System (NCSS) on T+2 basis, as required under clause 16.3 of the PSX Regulations.

The ETF aims to track the performance of the Alfalah Consumer Index (ACI or the Benchmark Index). The per unit iNAV “Indicative Net Assets Value” shall be available on KATS at an interval of 15 seconds.

The Units of the ETF have already been declared CDS eligible by the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited and all the trades executed through the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange shall be settled by the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL). The NCCPL has assigned the Security Symbol “ACIETF” to the ETF.

The Units of the ETF will be available in a market lot size of 500 units with a face value of Rs.10/- each. The Circuit Breaker shall be applicable as provided under Chapter 19 of the PSX Rule Book.

JS Global Capital Limited has been appointed as the Authorised Participant (AP) and Market Maker of the ETF on a non-exclusive basis and is authorised to create & redeem the Units of the ETF and provide two-way quotes on daily basis as per the Market Making Agreement with the Exchange.

CDC Share Registrar Limited will perform the role of Transfer Agent, having its registered office at CDC House, Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX exchange traded funds NCCPL ACIETF

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

PSX notifies listing of ACIETF

‘Mini-budget’: NA adjourned due to lack of quorum

Surrender forex in interbank market: ECC approves cash incentive to ECs

Over $2.3bn committed in 2021: ADB, Pakistan achieve historic level of cooperation

Sell-off plan: CCoP decides to delist MPCL

‘New Year gift’: POL products’ prices hike up to Rs4.14

515 cases reported: Corona positivity ratio crosses 1pc level across country

Karachi reports 11 more Omicron variant cases

Erdogan calls on Turks to keep all savings in lira

GST at standard rate of 17pc ‘Unpopular’ and ‘politically tough’ decisions taken: FBR

FBR collects Rs287bn more revenue

Read more stories