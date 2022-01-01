PSX notifies listing of ACIETF

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has notified the listing of Alfalah Consumer Index Exchange Traded Fund (ACIETF) managed by Alfalah GHP Investment Management Limited, on completion of formalities required under its Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) Regulations.

ACIETF will be listed on the Exchange, wef, Monday, January 17, 2022 and trading in the Units of the ETF will commence from the same day in the Ready Delivery Contract Market through Karachi Automated Trading System (KATS) and will be settled through National Clearing Settlement System (NCSS) on T+2 basis, as required under clause 16.3 of the PSX Regulations.

The ETF aims to track the performance of the Alfalah Consumer Index (ACI or the Benchmark Index). The per unit iNAV “Indicative Net Assets Value” shall be available on KATS at an interval of 15 seconds.

The Units of the ETF have already been declared CDS eligible by the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited and all the trades executed through the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange shall be settled by the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL). The NCCPL has assigned the Security Symbol “ACIETF” to the ETF.

The Units of the ETF will be available in a market lot size of 500 units with a face value of Rs.10/- each. The Circuit Breaker shall be applicable as provided under Chapter 19 of the PSX Rule Book.

JS Global Capital Limited has been appointed as the Authorised Participant (AP) and Market Maker of the ETF on a non-exclusive basis and is authorised to create & redeem the Units of the ETF and provide two-way quotes on daily basis as per the Market Making Agreement with the Exchange.

CDC Share Registrar Limited will perform the role of Transfer Agent, having its registered office at CDC House, Karachi.

