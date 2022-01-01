Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
01 Jan 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 31, 2021).
======================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
======================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
======================================================================================================
K & I Global Dewan Farooqe Motors 200,000 32.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 32.00
Fortune Sec. First National Equity 1,500,000 9.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 9.00
High Land Securities G3 Technologies Ltd 12,000 1.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,000 1.00
Brains Securities Ghani Global Glass 15,000 14.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 14.40
Cedar Capital Ghani Global Holding 9,000,000 35.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000,000 35.00
Alfalah Sec. Lucky Cement 685,000 784.44
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 685,000 784.44
Fortune Sec. MCB-Arif Habib Inv. 325,000 34.71
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 325,000 34.71
Sherman Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 649,750 138.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 649,750 138.50
High Land Securities P.I.A.C.L (A) 20,000 0.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 0.50
BMA Capital Pioneer Cement 6,400 90.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,400 90.50
======================================================================================================
Total Turnover 12,413,150
======================================================================================================
