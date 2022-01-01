KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 31, 2021).

====================================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ====================================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ====================================================================================================== K & I Global Dewan Farooqe Motors 200,000 32.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 32.00 Fortune Sec. First National Equity 1,500,000 9.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 9.00 High Land Securities G3 Technologies Ltd 12,000 1.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,000 1.00 Brains Securities Ghani Global Glass 15,000 14.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 14.40 Cedar Capital Ghani Global Holding 9,000,000 35.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000,000 35.00 Alfalah Sec. Lucky Cement 685,000 784.44 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 685,000 784.44 Fortune Sec. MCB-Arif Habib Inv. 325,000 34.71 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 325,000 34.71 Sherman Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 649,750 138.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 649,750 138.50 High Land Securities P.I.A.C.L (A) 20,000 0.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 0.50 BMA Capital Pioneer Cement 6,400 90.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,400 90.50 ====================================================================================================== Total Turnover 12,413,150 ======================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022