Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 01 Jan 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (December 31, 2021).

======================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
======================================================================================================
Member                            Company                                      Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                          of Shares
======================================================================================================
K & I Global                      Dewan Farooqe Motors                         200,000           32.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     200,000           32.00
Fortune Sec.                      First National Equity                      1,500,000            9.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,500,000            9.00
High Land Securities              G3 Technologies Ltd                           12,000            1.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      12,000            1.00
Brains Securities                 Ghani Global Glass                            15,000           14.40
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      15,000           14.40
Cedar Capital                     Ghani Global Holding                       9,000,000           35.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   9,000,000           35.00
Alfalah Sec.                      Lucky Cement                                 685,000          784.44
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     685,000          784.44
Fortune Sec.                      MCB-Arif Habib Inv.                          325,000           34.71
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     325,000           34.71
Sherman Sec.                      Meezan Bank Ltd.                             649,750          138.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     649,750          138.50
High Land Securities              P.I.A.C.L (A)                                 20,000            0.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      20,000            0.50
BMA Capital                       Pioneer Cement                                 6,400           90.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                       6,400           90.50
======================================================================================================
                                  Total Turnover                            12,413,150 
======================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

