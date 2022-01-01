Markets
Proposed right issues
KARACHI: Right issues proposed by companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange....
01 Jan 2022
====================================================================================
Company Rate
====================================================================================
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co Preference Right Share 15.00%
Media Times Ltd at a discount of Rs 5/- per share 1400%
Pervez Ahmed Securities Ltd at a discount of Rs 8/= per share 189.39%
Pervez Ahmed Securities Ltd at a discount of Rs 5/= per share 231.08%
Summit Bank Limited 6500%
Summit Bank Limited 11.24%
====================================================================================
