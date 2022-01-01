Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
01 Jan 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (December 31, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07263 0.07513 0.08700 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07625 0.07513 0.10288 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.10188 0.10188 0.14388 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.15450 0.15563 0.19038 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.21438 0.21975 0.24125 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.34513 0.33638 0.35438 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.58875 0.56113 0.58875 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
