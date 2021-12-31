ANL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.82%)
ASL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.99%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.31%)
FFBL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
FNEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.38%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
GGL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
JSCL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.18%)
KAPCO 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (7.01%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3%)
NETSOL 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.74%)
PACE 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PAEL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
PIBTL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
POWER 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (8.27%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.62%)
SNGP 33.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
TRG 118.99 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-4.88%)
UNITY 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,591 Increased By 21 (0.46%)
BR30 19,432 Decreased By -133.8 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,583 Increased By 166.6 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,518 Increased By 86.5 (0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
South Africa's rand flat against dollar in thin trade

  • The rand traded at 15.9100 against the dollar, 0.06% weaker than its previous close
Reuters 31 Dec 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand was largely unchanged in thin trade early on Friday as the currency struggled to make meaningful gains against a stronger dollar, while stocks weakened.

By 0731 GMT, the rand traded at 15.9100 against the dollar, 0.06% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar ticked up against a basket of rival currencies in holiday-thinned trading on Thursday as a dip in weekly jobless claims data helped ease fears that a surge of COVID-19 infections would curb the economic recovery.

The rand ignored an easing of local COVID-19 restrictions as most traders were on holiday for New Year's Eve.

South Africa lifted a midnight to 4 a.m. curfew on people's movement with immediate effect on Thursday, believing the country has passed the peak of its fourth COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant.

The Johannesburg All-Share index looked set to end 2021 on a weaker note, declining by 0.26% in thin holiday trade at 0745 GMT. Market participants expect a relatively quiet day with the market closing early at midday today.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was down 7.5 basis point at 9.355%.

