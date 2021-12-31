ANL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.82%)
ASL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.99%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.31%)
FFBL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
FNEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.38%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
GGL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
JSCL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.18%)
KAPCO 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (7.01%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3%)
NETSOL 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.74%)
PACE 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PAEL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
PIBTL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
POWER 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (8.27%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.62%)
SNGP 33.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
TRG 118.99 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-4.88%)
UNITY 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,591 Increased By 21 (0.46%)
BR30 19,432 Decreased By -133.8 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,583 Increased By 166.6 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,518 Increased By 86.5 (0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Omicron now the main coronavirus variant in France

AFP 31 Dec 2021

PARIS: Omicron has become the main coronavirus strain in France where the number of infections has surged in the last few days, the country's public health agency has said.

"62.4 percent of tests showed a profile compatible with the Omicron variant" at the start of this week, compared to 15 percent the previous week, the agency said in its latest weekly survey published late Thursday.

The Omicron variant's advance was expected because it is highly contagious and has become dominant in other European countries including Britain and Portugal.

The strain has contributed to the current flare-up in cases, which topped 200,000 in the 24-hour period from Wednesday to Thursday.

French hospitals are now caring for 18,321 Covid-19 patients, including 1,922 new admissions between Wednesday and Thursday, with more than 3,500 people in intensive care.

Faced with the wave of infections, the government announced Monday new curbs to make people work from home and imposed limits on the numbers attending public events.

The virus has claimed 123,552 lives in France since it was detected in China in late 2019.

China france Portugal Britain Omicron

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Omicron now the main coronavirus variant in France

PM Imran terms health cards for Punjab 'revolutionary step'

‘Mini-budget’ approved by Cabinet

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates 70mn people

Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred during Tank operation: ISPR

Finance (Suppl) Bill: 17pc GST proposed to be levied on over 150 items

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Turkey's lira weakens for fifth day on monetary policy worries

Burden of Rs650bn shifted to consumers: Govt fails to improve power sector’s performance

Energy items: there’s no reduction in trade deficit intensity

Read more stories