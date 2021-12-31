Palm set for third consecutive year of gains

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures were set for a third straight annual gain on Friday, with tight production in the first half of 2022 expected to keep prices firm next year.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 5 ringgit, or 0.11%, to 4,688 ringgit ($1,123.68) a tonne in early trade.

Palm has jumped 30% so far in 2021 as a pandemic-fuelled labour shortage hammered output in the world's second largest producer while demand picked up after countries eased lockdowns. Prices are set to average around 4,149.57 ringgit ($994.62) this year.

Fundamentals