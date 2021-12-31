CBOT corn may fall into $5.81-1/2 to $5.88-3/4 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may break a support at $5.93-1/2 per bushel and fall into $5.81-1/2 to $5.88-3/4 range.

A rising trendline from the Nov. 30 low of $5.62-1/2 has been broken. The break signals a reversal of the uptrend.

Three waves make up the trend. The wave b ended at $5.81-1/2 which works as a target. A further bounce from the current level may be limited to $6.00-3/4.

