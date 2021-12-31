ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FCCL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
FNEL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
JSCL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.86%)
KAPCO 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.61%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.57%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.94%)
NETSOL 96.11 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.11%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.9%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
POWER 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.27%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
SNGP 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.62%)
TELE 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
TRG 125.09 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.62%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 19.9 (0.44%)
BR30 19,566 Increased By 258.4 (1.34%)
KSE100 44,416 Increased By 156.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,432 Increased By 62.9 (0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PIC decision: IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea

Terence J Sigamony 31 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Thursday, reserved its verdict over maintainability of a petition filed against the decision of the Pakistan Information Commission, which has ordered complete disclosure of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s entire workforce.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition moved by the Supreme Court Registrar Jawad Paul, through Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman against the order of the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC).

During the hearing, the Attorney General for Pakistan, Khalid Jawed, appeared before the court. The petitioner stated that as a citizen of Pakistan he needed the information of the SC’s employees.

In response to a query, the AGP said that the Ministry of Law and Justice was concerned ministry, which used to issue notifications about the apex court. He added that the Law Ministry had filed this petition after taking approval from the SC Registrar.

The IHC bench asked whether the full bench of the SC had given approval for the said case.

To this, the AGP replied that he could not ask it from the registrar.

The IHC bench remarked that the Senate and the National Assembly were also constitutional institutions and their information also could not be made public. However, the AGP said that there was no such thing about Parliament in law.

Khalid Jawed further said that the information commission had given orders for the provision of information and the SC registrar had challenged it before the IHC. The IHC bench remarked that the citizen had demanded information about the registrar office instead of the SC judges and there was a difference between both. The AGP said that the applicant had sought information about the SC.

Later, the bench reserved its decision regarding maintainability of the petition.

It was July 12 when the PIC allowed an application filed by a citizen, Mukhtar Ahmed, seeking information about sanctioned strength of the SC staff from BS-1 to BS-22, vacant positions, daily wagers, posts created after January 1, 2017, persons with disabilities, and transgender working in the apex court.

Later, SC Registrar filed a review petition against the order of the PIC, which has been dismissed on November 17.

Subsequently, the apex court’s registrar through the petition filed before the IHC requesting that the information commission’s direction may be declared illegal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah AGP PIC decision

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

PIC decision: IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

Loan for Sui gas companies: MoF urged to extend Rs24.19bn sovereign guarantee

Finance (Suppl) Bill: 17pc GST proposed to be levied on over 150 items

SBP bill aimed at insulating officials from actions

Govt tables Supplementary Finance, SBP bills

Only Rs2bn impact on the common man: Tarin says IMF programme ‘vital for economy’

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Burden of Rs650bn shifted to consumers: Govt fails to improve power sector’s performance

Energy items: there’s no reduction in trade deficit intensity

SNGPL-based plants: Ministry suggests Rs839/MMBtu rate for operations

Read more stories