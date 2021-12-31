Humanitarian assistance: Pakistan sends 1800MT of wheat to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan dispatched the first consignment of 1,800 metric tonnes of wheat as humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, which crossed Torkham border on Thursday, Foreign Office said. In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that the consignment is part of the humanitarian package of Rs5 billion for in-kind assistance for Afghanistan announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the package includes 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat, winter shelters, and emergency medical supplies. He added that the first consignment was handed over by Shehzad Arbab, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, to the Afghan side.

“Pakistan believes that the current humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan requires immediate attention of the international community,” he said, adding that it is critical that the world community upscale its efforts to reach out to the Afghan people on an urgent basis to help address the humanitarian crisis and stabilise the economic situation in their country.

