Cloudy to very cold weather likely today

KARACHI: A partly cloudy to very cold weather is expected in most parts of the country in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Thursday.

A cloudy weather with chances of light rain and snow is likely in Balochistan. Dense fog is likely to engulf upper Sindh, plain areas of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Punjab during morning and nighttime.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over western parts of Balochistan,” the Met said.

In the next 24 hours: A cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

The day’s lowest temperature was observed in Leh -16 degrees Celsius, Kalam -12, Skardu -11, Astore -9, Gupis, Gilgit and Hunza -8, each, Kalat -7, Quetta and Bagrote -6, each, Dir, Pulwama and Baramulla -5, each, Rawalakot, Parachinar, Anantnag, Srinagar and Shupiyan -4, each, Drosh, Malam Jabba and Zhob -3, ACH, Bunji, Chitral and Mirkhani -2, each, Murree, Kakul, Balakot and Garidupatta -1, each.

