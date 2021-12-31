TDAP holds seminar on olive production in Balochistan

QUETTA: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with Agriculture Department and SMEDA organized a seminar on “Opportunities in Production, and Potential of Olives from Balochistan” at Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology, Khuzdar to create awareness among growers of Olives.

Noor Ali Achakzai, In-charge TDAP, Quetta briefed about role of TDAP to increase exports. Chief Guest Dr Ehsanullah Kakar, Vice Chancellor, BUET, Khuzdar emphasized on importance of such activities for benefit of growers and exporters.

Other speakers were Shakoor Ahmed, Provincial Chief, SMEDA. Zain-ul-Abideen, GSP officer TDAP, Nadir Maseeh and Mohammed Yaqoob, Director, PARC.

