Pakistan

FESCO says upgrading distribution system

Press Release 31 Dec 2021

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is upgrading its transmission and distribution system to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to its consumers during the upcoming hot season, said Engineer Bashir Ahmad Chief Executive Officer FESCO.

He was addressing a function to handover new operational vehicles to new subdivisions in FESCO headquarter here today. He said that FESCO is a consumer-friendly organization and was exploiting its all-available resources to ensure in time services by strengthening and augmenting its transmission and distribution system.

“Transmission lines and grid stations are being upgraded well ahead of the coming hot season”, he said and added that the shortage of meters and other installation material would also be overcome by next week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FESCO Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Engineer Bashir Ahmad

