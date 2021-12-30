ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
First consignment of 1800MT wheat from Pakistan reaches Afghanistan

APP | BR Web Desk 30 Dec 2021

The first consignment of 1800 metric tonnes of wheat as humanitarian assistance from Pakistan reached Afghanistan on Thursday.

"Pakistan today started supply of 50,000 MT wheat donation to Afghanistan. Special Assistant to Prime Minister handed over the first consignment of 1800 MT wheat to Afghan Minister for National Disaster Management at Torkham," Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan, said in a Twitter post.

The consignment is part of the Rs. 5 billion humanitarian assistance announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Afghanistan last month.

The package includes 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat, winter shelters, and emergency medical supplies.

PM Imran approves Rs5-billion humanitarian assistance package for Afghanistan

Earlier, Prime Minister said that Afghanistan could potentially become the biggest "man-made crisis in the world" if the international community did not act now.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of the world's worst humanitarian emergency with a combined food, fuel, and cash crisis.

Kabul Afghan war OIC principles

