ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FCCL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
FNEL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
JSCL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.86%)
KAPCO 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.61%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.57%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.94%)
NETSOL 96.11 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.11%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.9%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
POWER 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.27%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
SNGP 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.62%)
TELE 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
TRG 125.09 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.62%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 19.9 (0.44%)
BR30 19,566 Increased By 258.4 (1.34%)
KSE100 44,416 Increased By 156.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,432 Increased By 62.9 (0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ASIA RICE: Vietnam rates at 4-month low as holiday lull hits top exporters

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

Export prices of rice from Vietnam touched their lowest level in four months this week as sales dipped, while nearby India and Thailand also witnessed a slowdown in demand moving into the year-end holidays.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice prices were quoted at $395-$400 per tonne, the weakest levels since the week of Aug. 26, versus $395-$405 per tonne a week earlier.

"Sales are slow due to the holidays," said a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City, adding that "domestic supplies are running low and won't start to build up until the winter-spring harvest from February."

Rice exports in 2021 from Vietnam were forecast to drop 0.5% to 6.2 million tonnes, with revenue from rice exports expected to rise 5% to $3.3 billion.

Thailand's 5% broken rice prices slightly narrowed to $387-$396 per tonne from $385-$396 last week.

$2.5bn rice export target set

Traders said demand had been flat due to the lull of the market during the holiday period.

A Bangkok-based trader said prices may go up after the new year holidays, on the back of domestic demand and exporters wanting to buy rice due to the current low prices.

Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety rates held steady at $355-$360 per tonne, unchanged from last week as demand was subdued due to holidays.

"Overseas buyers have taken a pause because of year-end holiday. Inquiries have fallen sharply," said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Domestic rates for the staple in neighbouring Bangladesh were high despite good crops and hefty imports, hitting consumers.

Officials attributed the high prices to hoarding by middlemen to create artificial crisis to make windfall profits.

rice prices Export prices of rice Asia Rice price

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

ASIA RICE: Vietnam rates at 4-month low as holiday lull hits top exporters

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee fights back with significant recovery

Daily Covid-19 cases: Pakistan reports over 400 after nearly a month

Pakistan’s health-tech startup Healthwire raises $3.3mn

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $298mn, now stand at $17.86bn

Taliban chief orders fighters not to 'punish' former regime members

Saudi Arabia boosts pandemic measures at Makkah's Grand Mosque

Babar Azam nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Year award

Turkish central bank's net FX reserves plunge to lowest since 2002

Saudi king urges Iran to end 'negative' behaviour in region

Federal govt to bear all expenses of Reko Diq development: PM

Read more stories