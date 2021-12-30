ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
Babar Azam nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Year award

Syed Ahmed 30 Dec 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam for the Men's ODI Player of the Year award.

Babar is the third Pakistani player after Mohammad Rizwan and Fatima Sana to be nominated for this year's ICC awards. On Wednesday, Rizwan was nominated for the T20I category, while Fatima was nominated for the women's ODI category.

Babar's shortlisting was based on his contributions in the two series that Pakistan played this year, according to the ICC.

Mohammad Rizwan, Fatima Sana nominated for ICC Player of the Year awards

"He was the second-highest run-scorer with 228 runs and was the Player of the Match in both of Pakistan's wins in the 2-1 series victory against South Africa. He was the architect of Pakistan's chase of 274 in the first ODI with a century and laid the foundation with an 82-ball 94 in the final ODI where the visitors posted 320 batting first," the ICC said in a press release.

Babar was the lone warrior for Pakistan when they went down to England 3-0. He accumulated 177 runs in three games but found no support as none of the other batters managed to score more than 100 in the series.

Besides Babar, Paul Stirling of Ireland, Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh, and Janeman Malan of South Africa are contenders for the award in the men's ODI category.

The winners will be announced on January 24, 2022.

