ANL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.04%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.09%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.69%)
FCCL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.05%)
FFBL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.24%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
FNEL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
GGGL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.69%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
JSCL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.3%)
KAPCO 32.29 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.26%)
KEL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.79%)
MDTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.5%)
NETSOL 97.40 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.48%)
PACE 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PAEL 22.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.18%)
PIBTL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.56%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.18%)
TELE 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.23%)
TRG 125.40 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (4.88%)
UNITY 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.93%)
BR100 4,574 Increased By 24.8 (0.55%)
BR30 19,624 Increased By 316.6 (1.64%)
KSE100 44,476 Increased By 216 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,446 Increased By 77.1 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may rise into $74.98-$76.59 range

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $74.98 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall into the $72.87 to $73.99 range.

The contract faces a strong resistance at $76.95, the 100% projection level of an upward wave (c). This resistance is strengthened by another one at $76.59, the 161.8% projection level of an uptrend from $65.60.

The wave (c) may either end around $76.95 or extend a lot to $81.12.

The sudden fall from the Wednesday high of $77.37 suggests a dissipation of the bullish momentum. A decent correction is due.

A rise above $77.37 may open the way towards $78.54. On the daily chart, the doji on Tuesday and the spinning top on Wednesday are bearish.

They indicate a possible reversal of the uptrend.

A surge above $77.37 may indicate the extension of the uptrend towards $79.23.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

oil us

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may rise into $74.98-$76.59 range

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Pakistan’s health-tech startup Healthwire raises $3.3mn

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

PM for developing export culture

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation drops 16.5pc YoY

Shares acquisition: KE receives fresh PAI from Shanghai Electric

FCA for November 2021: Nepra may allow proposed Rs4.33 hike in tariff

Supply of power, gas to textile mill: MoC requests MoE to withdraw reduced tariff

Read more stories