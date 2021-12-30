ANL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.04%)
Indian shares slip as financials, banks drag

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched lower on Thursday, weighed by financial and banking stocks ahead of the expiry of derivatives amid an uptick in Omicron coronavirus variant cases.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.1% at 17,198 by 0359 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.08% to 57,846.67.

The Nifty finance index was down 0.5%, while the bank index dropped 0.34%.

India reported a daily rise of 13,154 in COVID-19 cases, the highest in a month.

